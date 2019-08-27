A SINKHOLE opened up in a busy road causing Bank Holiday Monday traffic tailbacks.

The dangerous pothole appeared in St John’s Road in Great Clacton shortly before 4pm near a set of traffic lights outside the Thai Vintage restaurant.

Essex Police attended the scene and closed off the road to vehicles in both directions with queues of traffic being diverted via the small roundabout outside the Ship Inn pub.

The deep hole was particularly problematic due to the volume of holidaymakers trying to begin their journey home following a day by the seaside.

Mark Stephenson, councillor for Tendring Independent, oversees the St John’s ward.

He said: “Sinkholes in Clacton and Tendring are a fairly new phenomenon and I don’t remember them being an issue when I was growing up in the area, but now we have them all over the place.

“I am concerned about this because it affects a multitude of businesses and cases extreme problems.”

Monday’s incident was the second sinkhole to appear in St John’s Road in nearly as many months.

A section of the same street was cordoned off in June.

As a result of the sinkhole opening up, travel chaos ensued and vehicles driving on North Road, London Road and Thorpe Road were delayed and again had to find alternative routes.

Mr Stephenson added: “They just keep reoccurring and an investigation needs to be conducted to see why these things keep turning up on a regular occasion.

“I am concerned about this and the fact that the route of the problem clearly isn’t being solved.

“I would have hoped that the issue would have been sorted the first time.”

The sinkhole has now been filled in by Essex Highways engineers who spent nearly four hours repairing the problem.

An investigation will now be launched to determine the cause.