IT is believed that more than 150 people may have suffered breathing problems after entering the sea in north Essex over the Bank Holiday.

Officials say there have been no further reported incidents of people falling ill after entering the water off Walton, Frinton and Clacton since Sunday.

The Gazette understands the problem may have been caused by an algae bloom.

Despite speculation of a fuel spill from a ship, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, which sent a counter surveillance pollution aircraft to the scene, said no evidence of this has been found.

The Environment Agency is still investigating and the exact cause remains unknown at this point.

Emergency services were called to beaches at the resorts on Sunday afternoon after a number of people reported feeling ill after having trouble breathing after swimming in the sea.

A number of people were taken to hospital for further evaluation. Symptoms were irritation of the eyes, coughing or tickly throat, and some minor difficulty breathing.

While results from lab tests of samples are awaited, Tendring Council advised beachgoers to avoid going into the water.

The council’s Beach Patrol almost doubled its staff numbers on Monday and started duty from 9am instead of 11am, to speak to visitors to pass on the safety advice.

With the resorts busy due to the hot Bank Holiday Monday, the council said it was aware that many people have still been going into the water and no further reports of illness have been made.

Will Lodge, communications manager for Tendring Council, said: “We are pleased that no further reports of illness have been received, and we will continue to monitor the situation.

“While we await the results of lab testing, from our colleagues in the Environment Agency, Public Health England and supported by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, our advice remains to avoid going into the water.

“If you do go into the water and feel unwell then rinse and change your clothes, drink some fresh water, and this should alleviate any symptoms. If you are still concerned then please call the non-emergency health number 111.

“We are hopeful with two tides passing through the cause of this incident will have passed.

“However, we will not be complacent and will continue to review the situation.”