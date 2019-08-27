GRIEVING families have paid tribute to two men who died after their car hit a tree in St Osyth.

Ricky Batchelor, 32, from Benfleet and 32-year-old Daniel Rowland from East London were pronounced dead after the BMW crashed in Point Clear Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 6.15am on Sunday, August 11, although it is thought the collision may have happened at about 1.30am.

Ricky’s family paid their respects to a “kind-hearted and loving man”.

They said: “He was a loving son, dad, husband and grandson who will be sadly missed.

“He was the most brilliant dad to his son Ralph. He dedicated his life to him and his family, he always tried to make our lives a little easier.

“He was dedicated to Ralph’s football and was so proud of the achievement Ralph was making with it.

“Ricky was loved by so many people and it shows what kind of person he was by the way people have paid their respects.

“He had the most amazing friends who are there for Ralph and the family at this very sad time.

“We would like to thank everybody for their kind words of comfort they are giving us at this sad time.”

Tributes paid to men who died after their car hit a tree in St Osyth

Daniel’s wife, Kirsty, stated that her husband was “loved by everyone who met him”.

She added “His life was dedicated to his wife and three amazing and beautiful children.

“He was a rock to his family, including his mother and three brothers.

“His sense of humour created loyal friendships and his hard work and aspiration made him a respected and admired colleague within the field of finance.

“He will be remembered, cherished and sorely missed forever.”

Floral tributes were left in St Osyth at the spot where the crash happened.

A spokesman for St Osyth Parish Council said the village was left “shocked and saddened” following the collision.

Witnesses are asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 267 of August 11.