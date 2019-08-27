POLICE are appealing for information after receiving reports that a man was raped in Jaywick.

The victim reported that he had been assaulted at an address in Golf Green Road shortly after 12am last Wednesday, August 21.

Shortly after the incident, the victim was assisted by a man and a woman who had entered the property via the front door - which had been left open - after hearing him in distress.

Essex Police are now appealing for these two potential witnesses, who could hold crucial information, to aid their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We know that Jaywick is a close community, and we know that somewhere within that community lies answers as to what happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Two individuals did an incredibly brave thing by rushing to a stranger’s aid, but now I need them to come forward and help us with our enquiries."

Essex Police are now asking anyone with information about the incident to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 and quote the incident number 96 of 21 August.

Alternatively witnesses or anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by either calling 0800 555 111 or submitting information through their website.