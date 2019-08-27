A STAFF member was threatened with a screwdriver during a burglary at a pub in Clacton in the early hours of this morning.

The Robin Hood in London Road was broken into by two men shortly after midnight today (August 27).

Once inside, the two suspects confronted a female member of staff with a screwdriver before making off with between three and four figures worth of cash.

Essex Police are now investigating the aggravated burglary and have released information in a bid to catch the culprits.

One of the men has been described as black, in his mid-20s, slim, 5ft 8ins tall, and was wearing a grey and black hooded top with the hood up, and black tracksuit trousers.

The second man has been described as white, in his mid-20s, larger in build, with brown hair and was wearing a blue baseball cap with a blue logo on, a hooded top with the hood down, and tracksuit trousers.

Essex Police are appealing for anyone who may have saw something, recognise the description of these men, have CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information to call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/137126/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.