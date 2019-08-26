OFFICIALS say there have been no further reported incidents of people falling ill after entering the sea in north Essex.

Emergency services were called to Walton, Frinton and Clacton beaches on Sunday after a number of people reported feeling ill after having trouble breathing after swimming in the sea.

The Environment Agency is investigating, but the cause remains unknown.

Emergency services, including the ambulance and fire service, were called to the seafront off Fourth Avenue shortly after 2pm on Sunday.

A "small" number of people were taken to hospital for further evaluation. Symptoms were irritation of the eyes, coughing or tickly throat, and some minor difficulty breathing.

Ambulance crews treated people at the scene with eye wash and fresh drinking water, and the vast majority of people made a full recovery at the scene.

While results from lab tests of samples are awaited, Tendring Council advised beachgoers to avoid going into the water at the three resorts, until a cause could be established.

The council’s Beach Patrol almost doubled its staff numbers on Monday and started duty from 9am instead of 11am, to speak to visitors to pass on the safety advice.

With the resorts very busy due to the hot Bank Holiday Monday, the council said it is aware that many people have still been going into the water – and no further reports of illness have been made.

Will Lodge, communications manager for Tendring Council said official advice remained to avoid going into the water.

“We are pleased that no further reports of illness have been received, and we will continue to monitor the situation,” Mr Lodge said.

“While we await the results of lab testing, from our colleagues in the Environment Agency, Public Health England and supported by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, our advice remains to avoid going into the water.

“If you do go into the water and feel unwell then rinse and change your clothes, drink some fresh water, and this should alleviate any symptoms. If you are still concerned then please call the non-emergency health number, 111.

“We are hopeful that, with two tides passing through, the cause of this incident – whatever – it may have been, will have passed.

"However, we will not be complacent and will continue to review the situation."

Despite speculation of a fuel spill from a ship, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, which sent a counter surveillance pollution aircraft to the scene, said no evidence of this has been found.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said: “I’ve been in touch with the Home Secretary and we are jointly looking into the details of what has happened.

“At this stage establishing the facts and ensuring that people who need support are being assisted is our priority.

“Priti Patel spent a day in Frinton last week and had a fabulous day. We need to return to normal as soon as possible.

“I have spoken to local residents who are still enjoying this great weather on our wonderful coastline.”