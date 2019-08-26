A MAJOR field fire which saw smoke billow across a busy road was started accidentally, an investigation has show.

Some ten acres of standing corn was ablaze on farmland off Tye Road, Elmstead Market, on Sunday.

Dozens of firefighters attended the scene to stop it spreading further.

Two crews from Colchester and Clacton were joined by those from Weeley, Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe and Coggeshall as they battled the hot, dry conditions.

Hose reels, backpack sprayers and beaters were used to contain the fire which was finally put out within two-and-a-half hours.

Firefighters stayed at the scene afterwards to ensure it was safe and the flames did not reignite.

Yesterday, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed an investigation showed the fire was an accident.

The smoke could be seen from miles around and flowed across the A120 and surrounding villages.

A member of staff at the Texaco garage on the A120 added: “A field went up just on the other side of us, on this side of the carriageway.

“It is an area going towards Harwich.

“We could not see what has actually caused it as we have a large bank of trees blocking our view, but two fire engines were at the scene and there there was another one here as a precaution.”

The previous day fire crews also called to extinguish a fire in School Lane, Great Wigborough.

Three hundred tonnes of baled straw caught alight at 3am on Saturday morning.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We worked quickly to protect surrounding risks and bring the fire under control.

“Firefighters worked throughout the night to dampen down the fire and ensure the surrounding area was safe. “

The firefighters from Tollesbury and Tiptree made sure the blaze did not spread and stayed on the scene afterwards to ensure there was no reignition.