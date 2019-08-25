Parents are concerned after their children have mysteriously fallen at Frinton seafront.

Families were out soaking up the sun at the beach today until they suddenly found their children were returning from the water with severe coughs.

One parent, who had brought his family from Bury St Edmond to Frinton for the day, said: "After a short while my daughter started coughing. "We thought she had swallowed some sea water but then we noticed a few people around us with kids coughing and as we went to sit for a while we noticed that everyone around us with kids were coughing.

"Even some teenagers.

"Myself and some other parents tried to call police but no network, I had to go a fair way out to get signal and police asked if I could see anything in the air or water which I said no.

"They just advised to seek medical advice.

"I went back and we left but as we were leaving a gentleman was complaining of the same symptoms of if he breathed it was ok but a deep breath caused an itch in his throat."

More information as we receive it.

The Gazette has contacted Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service for information.