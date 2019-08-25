A SUSPECT was found tucked up in bed after a drink driver smashed into four vehicles in Clacton.

Officers in Clacton were undertaking patrols on Saturday evening when they stopped a suspected drink driver.

A suspect was found to be over the drink drive limit, before they escaped the grasp of officers.

PC Toby Wilde, from the Tendring Local Policing Team said a male driver then drove into four different parked vehicles, and crashed into the driveway of an address in Clacton.

Officers from the local policing team then traced the suspect back to his home, where he was found sleeping in his bed.

The suspect is now in custody, where PC Wilde has said he will continue to rest off the alcohol.