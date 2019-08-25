POLICE followed a stolen vehicle from Chelmsford to Colchester in order to arrest a driver.
The team from Essex OSG picked up the vehicle, a black Lexus on the A12 near Chelmsford before following it all the way to Colchester where the team was able to bring it to a stop.
After stopping the vehicle, the driver was arrested and placed in the custody of the Metropolitan Police.
The team picked this stolen car up on the A12 at #Chelmsford & with the help of unit from @EssexPoliceFSU were able to stop it near to #Colchester.— Essex OSG (@EssexOSG) August 25, 2019
The suspect male has been arrested & will be delivered to a @metpoliceuk custody for an interview. pic.twitter.com/AhybcFmqAu
