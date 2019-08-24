A CAR fled the scene after a three vehicle crash.

The blue Vauxhall Astra failed to stop after it was involved in a crash with a blue Peugeot, a blue Skoda Octavia in Hedingham Road, Gosfield.

The incident happened at around 3.30am on Saturday August 10.

The occupants of the other two cars were not hurt.

We are keen to speak to anyone who lives in Gosfield or Sible Hedingham who has CCTV, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage.

Anyone who can help is asked to email Special Constable Rhyse Crook in the Braintree Community Policing Team on rhyse.crook@essex.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 185 of August 10.