Colchester and Halstead have been named in the top 100 sexiest towns in the UK, according to a new map.

Halstead ranked in at 49th and Colchester in at 80th in Lovehoney's Interactive UK Sex Map.

The map allows users to search for a city, town or county to discover just how sexy where they live really is.

The UK table of 720 locations was headed by Dagenham in Greater London.

Here is how Essex's other town's ranked:

Saffron Waldon - 132nd

Maldon - 140th

Braintree - 145th

Chelmsford - 218th

Tilbury - 269th

Clacton - 307th

Harwich - 366th

Brentwood - 401st

Basildon - 416th

Harlow - 451st

Canvey Island - 531st

Billericay - 526th

Southend - 664th

Lovehoney product director Bonny Hall said: “Spending on sexual pleasure in Essex is in line with the national average.

“The map allows you to look up anywhere in the UK, so you can see how sexy your town is and compare to other locations in Essex or across the whole country.”

The figures are based on Lovehoney’s extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour.