AN appeal has been launched to find a motorist who made off after a woman was left hurt following a crash with a mobility scooter in Clacton.

The 46-year-old woman suffered minor injuries during the collision, which happened at the junction of Meredith Road and Wellesley Road, Clacton.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident after the car, which has not been identified, failed to stop.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a mobility scooter.

"The 46-year-old woman who was riding the blue mobility scooter suffered minor injuries.

"The car, the make and model of which are unknown, failed to stop."

The crash happened at about 2pm on Thursday, August 8, although details of the incident were not released by police until Friday.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said it had not been required at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Andrew Sumner, from the Stanway Roads Policing Unit, on 101 quoting incident 610 of August 8.