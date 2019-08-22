POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a young girl was hurt after being hit by a road train in Clacton.

Emergency services were called to Marine Parade East, close to Albany Gardens, on Wednesday morning.

The child was not seriously injured during the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after reports that a child and a small road train were involved in a collision in Clacton.

"We were called to the promenade near to Albany Gardens just after 11.40am.

"The child, a young girl, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not serious, and has since been allowed home.

"We are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or may have been driving past and has dash cam footage."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to the scene.

She added: "We were called to Marine Parade East on Wednesday morning after receiving reports that a child had been injured.

"We sent an ambulance and crews treated a girl at the scene before transporting her to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and care."

Witnesses should call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident number 466 of August 21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.