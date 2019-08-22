A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a van overturned in Frinton's main shopping street.

Emergency services were called to Connaught Avenue shortly before 6pm on Wednesday.

A white van was left on its side outside Bruff Cooper lettings agency following the incident.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: "We were called to Connaught Avenue following reports that a vehicle had overturned.

"An ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended and treated a female patient at the scene before transporting her to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and care."