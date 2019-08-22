A MOTORIST has been taken to hospital following a crash in Valley Road, Clacton.
The collision involving three vehicles is partially blocking the road at its junction with Valley Bridge Road.
A spokesman for Essex Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Valley Road in Clacton shortly before 11.45am today (22 August) to reports of a collision.
"An ambulance transported one patient to Colchester Hospital for further treatment."
