TWO men have been left seriously injured following a "targeted" attack by five men after a crash in Clacton.

Emergency services were called to Old Road following the incident in the early hours on Thursday.

The victims, aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Essex Police said detectives are appealing for information following the "serious assault".

She added: "We were called around 4am with reports that two men had been seriously injured on Old Road.

"It was reported that a car had been in collision with two men in their 20s and that five men then got out of the vehicle and further assaulted the men before driving off.

"The two men were taken to hospital and treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

"A police cordon is currently in place and we are treating this as a targeted attack and do not believe there is any wider risk to the public."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Clacton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, quoting incident 110 of 22 August.