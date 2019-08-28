THREE waterfront chalets at Point Clear Bay are set to be auctioned next month.

The properties, near St Osyth, are among 170 lots to be auctioned by Clive Emson in Chelmsford City Racecourse on September 9 at 11am.

They include a two two-bedroom detached chalets situated on the sea wall at Tower Estate, with freehold guide prices of £150,000.

Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “Both these properties have views over Brightlingsea Creek towards Brightlingsea Harbour, Mersea and the Blackwaters.

“A number of other properties along the sea wall have been re-developed over the years and these properties may suit potential re-development, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

A detached bungalow in Colne Way with views over the creek towards Brightlingsea has a freehold guide price of £65,000-plus.

Senior Auction Valuer Martin Hardy said: “The property is now in need of general upgrading and has a tiled roof, bay windows and courtyard rear garden.

Full details of the properties can be found online at cliveemson.co.uk.