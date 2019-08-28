A NEW garden has been opened at a care home in memory of a former resident.

The tranquil spot at Belamacanda Care Home, in The Street, Little Clacton, has been created in memory of Scott Hunter, who passed away in February.

His family donated cash to the care home for the garden to be built.

His mum Lianne Farrell and Clacton MP Giles Watling cut the ribbon to open the garden on Thursday.

Residents at the care home also added their own finishing touches to the memorial garden by placing plants and other items.