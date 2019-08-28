MORE than £1,500 has been raised for a foodbank and music festival through selling tasty treats.

Brightlingsea Foodbank runs a tea tent at the Brightlingsea Free Music Festival every year.

This year they managed to raise £1,555 through the sales of tea and homemade cakes.

The proceeds will be shared equally between Brightlingsea Foodbank to help those in need, and the music festival itself.

Win Pomroy, who co-ordinates Brightlingsea Foodbank volunteers, said: “We were overwhelmed by the spectacular cakes and savouries made by our enthusiastic home bakers. There were so many really delicious items on offer.

“The tea tent has again been a terrific success thanks to the generosity of huge numbers of people.

“Funds raised will help the work of the foodbank, which supplies emergency food parcels to families in crisis.”

“This year, with the aid of Brightlingsea Primary School and Nursery, we are also launching special lunch parcels during the school summer holidays.”