ONLY Fools and Horses star John Challis is coming to Clacton as part of his tour.

The actor, who played the car dealer Boycie in the popular TV show, is taking his one-man theatre show off on tour this autumn.

Clacton is lucky enough to be his second destination, where he is set to deliver an unforgettable performance at the West Cliff Theatre on Friday, September 13.

John, whose TV credits also include the Only Fools spin-off The Green Green Grass, and Benidorm, will be visiting more than 30 theatres between September 12 and November 11.

The show will draw on anecdotes and behind-the scenes secrets from John’s colourful career, which spans more than 50 years, in theatre, on television, and in several movies.

John, who is an award-winning actor and writer who has more than 100 stage and screen credits to his name, said: “In the show, I talk about my Only Fools and Horses co-stars, like Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst, my memorable encounter with the Beatles, and recall tales from my time in Doctor Who, Coronation Street and other TV classics.

“I’ve been so lucky to be part of something like Only Fools and Horses, and I never forget that it’s the people who turned their tellies on, who put us where we are.

“It’s great to get the chance to go out on the road and meet the people who have been following us for so long.

“Even after all this time there is still such a huge love for the show, and it’s rarely off our TV screens.”

John also has his two autobiographies – Being Boycie, and Boycie and Beyond, alongside several other books which he has written.

The show also includes a chance to meet and greet John at the end of the performance, for autographs and pictures.

Tickets are £19. To book, or find out more about the show, visit the theatre’s website at westcliffclacton.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 433344.