FUNERAL homes in Clacton and Frinton have been gathering balls of wool for a special project.

Knitters at the Co-op funeral homes are joining forces to make a number of ‘twiddlemuffs’ for local people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Twiddlemuffs provide a soothing and stimulating activity for people living with dementia or recovering from strokes.

The blankets are made from wool and have strings, buttons, zippers, buckles, bells and fabric in different textures, as well as soft toys, squishy and squeaky items, key rings, beads, and more.

Mark Hill, funeral director at the branches, said: ‘‘Dementia claims many lives.

“We are aware of what a big difference fidget blankets can make to sufferers of Dementia, so we are looking forward to finishing our blankets and donating them to the charity in the coming months.’’