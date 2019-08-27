A NANDOS-style eatery has launched in Clacton.

KoeKoek Restaurant and Takeaway, named after the South African meat it dishes up, has opened in Pier Avenue.

The establishment, which also offers home delivery services, serves chicken to customers straight from the grill after it has been marinated for 24 hours.

Fillets, wings and burgers make up the chicken-centric menu and can be plated either plain or with a slightly more exotic seasoning.

KoeKoek opens at 11am, seven days a week.