Essex is set for some warm and sunny weather this Bank Holiday weekend.

After a rather unsettled couple of weeks, it’s going to turn much hotter just in time for the three day weekend.

From Friday south easterly winds will draw warm air from Europe towards the UK, bringing rising temperatures along with dry and settled weather.

Colchester and Southend are expected to see highs of 24C on Saturday, 26C on Sunday and 25C on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington said: “We’ve had a fairly wet and windy August so far, however that’s going to change this weekend as we see high temperatures, sunshine and light winds return.

"On Saturday and Sunday there’ll be plenty of sunshine across the country with temperatures reaching into the mid-20s Celsius for many - it’ll be warmest in south eastern parts where 30 Celsius is possible.

“By Bank Holiday Monday itself temperatures will rise further with around 33 Celsius possible in the southeast – which would set a new record for the coming Bank Holiday weekend.”