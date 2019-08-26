THE first British Army team to take on an Atlantic challenge have been preparing for their effort in Clacton.

Visitors to Clacton Pier got a chance to see the Force Atlantic Team practise for the prestigious Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, a 3,000-mile unsupported rowing race across the Atlantic.

The team, based at the Army Foundation College, Harrogate, took to the waters off Clacton for their first ocean-going training session last week.

The skipper, commanding officer Lt Col Rich Hall, is supported by two training officers and an 18-year-old junior soldier, just out of basic training.

Renown as the world’s toughest row, the Talisker Atlantic Challenge is an annual race from the Canary Islands to Antigua with the fastest crews crossing inside six weeks with exposure, sea-sickness, sleep deprivation and exhaustion among the common hazards.

ABF The Soldiers Charity will be the recipient of the intended £100,000 fundraising target and Lt Col Hall is also keen to promote the benefits of military training among young people.

The annual race begins in early December and there is expected to be 30 teams participating from across the world.here is expected to be 30 team participating from across the world.