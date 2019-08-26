ALMOST £100 million of funding has been allocated by the Government for a link road connecting the A120 and A133 and rapid transit link.

Essex County Council leader David Finch, welcomed a Government infrastructure funding boost of £99.9 million for the road which will reduce traffic along Ipswich Road and support a new garden community.

The funding, from the Housing Infrastructure Fund, will be used for an A120/A133 link road and rapid transit system in Colchester.

The link road will serve new park and ride sites and relieve traffic to Essex University and its Knowledge Gateway technology and research park.

Colchester MP Will Quince said the new road would also relieve congestion in Highwoods, St John’s, St Anne’s and Greenstead.

Most of the land for the proposed link road has already been allocated for development as part of the garden communities plans and Local Plan.

Chancellor Sajid Javid said the Tendring/Colchester borders garden community bid could deliver a new single carriageway link road to unlock land for 7,500 homes.

The money is part of an overall infrastructure allocation of £318 million from the Government which will bring road and rail transport benefits including a new railway station for Chelmsford and the rapid transport system for Colchester.

It means more than half the £600m HIF money is being directed towards Essex.

A total of £2 million was spent on developing the funding bid.

Neil Stock, Tendring Council leader, said: “People said the new PM’s focus on the Northern Powerhouse would mean Essex being passed over, but I was always confident that was never going to happen.

“From meetings and conversations I have been involved in with senior government figures it was clear to me the partnership working here in North Essex between Colchester, Tendring and Braintree councils as well as Essex County Council has really impressed Whitehall and is seen as the best example of its kind anywhere in the country.

“The Government is as determined as we are to see the success of garden communities, where infrastructure is delivered before the housing as we have always said is the whole point of the project.

“This massive funding announcement represents an incredible success and a major boost for the the whole region, but of course most directly for us here in North Essex.

“This is the culmination of more than five years of hard work and commitment by many local councillors and officers, some of whom are no longer in office, and I pay tribute to each and every one of them.”