A NATIONWIDE initiative dedicated to providing warm meals to those suffering from food poverty and social isolation is appealing for more volunteers in Clacton.

Food Cycle, which operates from within the Trinity Methodist Church in Pier Avenue, regularly serves three-course lunches to 50 guests.

The group, which is run by volunteers, provides food to locals who suffer from mental health problems or are in a vulnerable state.

The weekly get-together also offers a safe space and a sense of friendship to those who don’t feel entirely part of the community.

Clacton’s Food Cycle, which will reopen on September 2, is now aiming to recruit more volunteers so it can continue its life-changing work.

Newcomers will be responsible for collecting surplus food, cooking and hosting guests.

More for more information on how to put yourself forward visit Facebook.com/foodcycleclacton.