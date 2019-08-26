CLACTON Choral awaits prospective new singers for their ‘Saturday Sings’ event.

People with a strong desire to join the choir can only do so twice a year.

The next opportunity to join is on Saturday, August 31, at St James Church Hall.

At the upcoming Saturday Sings event, they will welcome you to sing along, while they introduce you to all the pieces included in their Christmas concert.

Gilli Dulieu, musical director, has a distinct way of teaching and rehearsing.

She firstly describes the background to the work, then plays different sections of the recordings, to make sense of the piece as you sing it through.

Their main feature will be the uplifting Dvorak’s Te Deum song.

This piece of art is lesser known, but considered to be one of Dvorak’s finest works, with some glorious tunes.

As Brahms was a great mentor of Dvorak, the choir will also include some of his music in the programme.

Two of the best-known movements from his German Requiem ‘blessed are they that mourn’ and ‘we love the place where thine honour dwells’ are going to be in the spotlight.

They have regular rehearsals on Mondays for their Christmas concert.

The concert itself will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 4pm and will feature Christmas carols, including a special selectionby John Rutter.

The next Saturday Sings will run from 1.30 to 4.30pm in Tower Road, Clacton.

These are always popular, so it is advised that you book your place by contacting the secretary June Fieldsend on 01255 677368 or email June.fieldsend@googlemail.com.