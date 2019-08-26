A FOOTBALL team are proud to be running on to the pitch in new kits thanks to a Frinton businessman.

McDonald’s franchisee Craig Newnes has donated new professional kits to Parkeston Football Club boys’ team.

Mr Newnes said: “I’m proud to be sponsoring the boys’ football team.

“Along with Bill Davidson, the club does a great job supporting local football and we look forward to working with the team in future activities.

“Supplying a great new kit is just one way we will work together.”

Bill Davidson, chairman of the club, said: “I feel very pleased indeed.

“McDonald’s bought us amazing new kit and saved us quite a lot of money, supporting us in a great way ahead of this new season. The team wears the kit with pride.”

Mr Newnes runs a number of McDonald’s restaurants, including in Dovercourt, Weeley and Clacton.