POLICE found a kitchen knife hidden in the ground close to a primary school in Clacton

Officers from the found the weapon while they were conducted a knife sweep in the alleyway between Leas Road and Blenheim Road.

The large knife was found hidden under a bush in the alleyway, which is opposite Alton Park Primary School.

It was discovered by officers from the Clacton Community Policing Team last Tuesday.

A spokesman for the team said: “While searching the hedges, they spotted a kitchen knife which appears to have been placed in a readily accessible location.

“At the same time, officers were also conducting a sweep of the seafront and town centre alleyways, looking for secreted weapons.

“We will keep searching locations each week in the Tendring district to get these weapons off our streets.

“If you have any information that can assist to make our community a safer place to live, please let us know. You could be saving a life.”

Anyone with information about the weapon or anyone carrying a knife in the town is asked to contact Clacton Community Policing Team on 101.