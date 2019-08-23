THOUSANDS of residents lined the streets to watch Walton’s popular annual carnival.

Walton Carnival set off on its two-mile route on Saturday afternoon from the Naze car park, before travelling along the breezy seafront and around the seaside town.

This year’s theme of ‘music and performance’ saw drumming bands, dance troupes and even the famous Bluesmobile from the Blues Brothers movie lead the procession, which was made up of more than 25 floats and other attractions.

The carnival court was made up of Queen Faye Mason, princesses Gracie-Mae Mycroft, Summer Oxley and Aaliya Roe, prince Lucas Abernethy and rosebud Ava Mallett.

The court passed on an open-top royal blue carriage.

The parade ended at Bath House Meadow before a vibrant, reduced-noise firework display wowed audiences of all ages and provided an explosive conclusion to the evening.

Walton Carnival Association chairman Phil Clifton said: “We had no sleep all weekend, but it went really well and we are really happy.

“We put on a good show and it is definitely the biggest crowd the carnival has seen. The carnival is a terrific vehicle to promote Walton.”

The carnival weekend included a talent show and tug-of-war competition.