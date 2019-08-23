PETROLHEADS will be in their element this weekend when retro Fords, vintage Mini Coopers, quirky Beetles and a whole host of unique looking motors pull into Little Clacton.

The Clacton Classic Car Show, which takes place on Sunday at Plough Corner Playing Fields, will see a plethora of interesting four-wheelers.

Hundreds of like-minded car-enthusiasts are expected to descend on the green for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The car meet will be held between 10am and 4pm with an entrance fee of £4.

For more information contact visit clactonclassiccarclub.com.