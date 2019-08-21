CLACTON Pier is looking forward to a bumper five days as the town gears up for the Clacton Airshow and the last Bank Holiday weekend of the season.

Forecasters are promising that the weather is set fair and hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the resort.

A host have activities have been lined up by pier bosses who recognise the importance of this period for the whole district.

Director Billy Ball said the prediction of sunshine and warm temperatures will mean people will be planning to head to the coast.

“The signs are good and now we all have to make the most of what could be our busiest five consecutive days of the year so far,” he said.

“The free airshow will pull in the visitors to Clacton and we are delighted to be able to support Tendring Council’s fabulous efforts to boost the local economy.

“We have free live music, children’s entertainment and much more taking place on Thursday and Friday followed by a packed programme over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“It’s time to make hay while the sun shines and I’m sure that many other businesses in the town will be doing the same. It should be a real cash boost to the end of the summer and can make all the difference.”

The pier is putting on a free fireworks extravaganza on Thursday, August 22, following the night flights, and at 9pm on Sunday.

At the weekend the fun continues with a range of free fun for all ages.

On Saturday the live music comes from Kinni Lee, from 1pm to 4pm, and Stuck in the Middle, 5pm to 9pm, while Charlie Cheesecake will be entertaining the kids and Op Party Time will provide face painting and the glitter.

The following day it’s Emma Jackson, from 1pm to 4pm, and Strawberry Blondes, 5pm to 9pm, as well as James Magic, Op Party Time and free fireworks around 9pm.

Then on Monday the entertainment comes from all-round vocalist Jamie Bartlett from 1pm to 4pm and another four performances from James Magic.

“We hope that everyone comes out, has a great time and makes the most of everything that is on offer over the five days,” added Mr Ball.

“We are already looking ahead and are busy preparing for autumn and winter events.”