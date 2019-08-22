MORE than 1,000 people descend on Thorpe for the village’s popular annual fete.

This year’s events, which took place at Thorpe’s Lady Nelson Playing Field on Sunday, included an It’s a Knockout style competition.

Twelve teams took part in the contest and the event also included a barbecue, bar, magician, face-painting, balloon modelling and donkey rides.

Dan Land, one of the organisers, said it was the first time the contest has been held alongside the fete and that it will return next year.

“Over 1,000 people descended to Thorpe for the fete and tournament,” he said.

“The field was packed with spectators and all the stalls were buzzing.

“Congratulations to the winning team Neon Ninjas, captained by Jayson Bending, who won in colourful style.

“Thanks to everyone that attended, took part and to all the helpers behind the scenes, the It’s a Knockout was a total success and will return next year.”

The company that operates Knockout Challenge has travelled as far away as Kuwait with their games and have worked with Keith Chegwin, who hosted the Channel 5 version of the It’s a Knockout television show.