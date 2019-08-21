HUGE crowds are expected at the 28th Clacton Airshow on Thursday and Friday thanks to the promise of good weather.

With the forecast looking positive for the rest of the week, organisers of the Clacton Airshow are encouraging people to come to Essex’s largest event.

The two-day event begins on Thursday with an exciting flight line-up for both days – along with a spectacular display for Thursday evening.

In anticipation of large crowds due to the good forecast, which predicts clear skies, sunshine and temperatures of 24C, organisers are urging people to plan their day out in advance.

Twilight flights are returning for the fourth year running on Thursday evening.

With regular attendances of 250,000, they believe it is now the biggest public event in Essex.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for tourism at Tendring Council, which runs Clacton Airshow, said: “There is a brilliant line-up planned for this year’s show, and I am really excited to watch the displays unfold in the skies above Clacton beach.

“Clacton Airshow continues to be a popular event, and we want everyone to stay safe and have a fun time.

"By preparing in advance, and making sure you are weather ready, everyone will have a brilliant day out."

Visitors travelling to the event by car are encouraged to use the official car park in West Road run by Clacton Rotary Club – which can be booked in advance – or one of the park and ride locations at Holland Haven or Clacton Factory Outlet.

Greater Anglia is laso running extra trains during the two days.

Spectators with young children can visit one of the Beach Patrol huts to get a wristband for their child, on which they can write a contact number in case they get separated.

Visitors who watch from the seafront are also advised to heed the safety signs if they plan on heading into the sea, and are reminded that spectators are prohibited from being in the water while flights are taking place.

The Army Tiger's Parachute Display team will be performing at Clacton Airshow.

Displays taking part in the air show include aerobatic team The Blades, a Typhoon jet, and the dazzling lights and pyrotechnics in the twilight flights including crowd favourite Otto from O’Brien’s Flying Circus.

And in a late addition to the display, the organisers have announced the return of the Rich Goodwin Airshow and its muscle biplane, performing a dynamic routine of high energy aerobatic manoeuvres.