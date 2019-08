REAL ale lovers can sample more than 70 different tipples at this year’s Clacton Real Ale and Cider Festival.

The festival takes place at St James’ Hall, Tower Road, Clacton, until Saturday.

Doors are open 11am to 11pm.

There will be more than 70 real ales, ciders, perries, Essex wines, and Belgian and other international beers.

Due to popular demand the improved key keg bar will return. There are free soft drinks for designated drivers.