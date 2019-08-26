RESIDENTS are being reminded that there are no changes to waste collections in Tendring this week.

Previously a bank holiday would have meant changes to households’ collection days, but with the new waste service now completely rolled out this will no longer happen.

Tendring Council said households should now keep to their new collection day – even if it is the Bank Holiday Monday – and days can be checked on their recycling calendar delivered recently as part of the roll-out.

Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment, said this was an important change to the norm for households.

“For many years now bank holidays have impacted on waste collection days, so we are strongly reminding residents that this is no longer the case,” he added.

“So please put out your rubbish and recycling on your usual collection day during the bank holiday week, including the bank holiday Monday itself.

“We would also ask you to help us spread the word further by speaking to neighbours, friends and family and remind them about the new waste collection arrangements for bank holiday weeks.”

As part of the new waste service bank holidays will not impact collections at all, except for over the Christmas and New Year period.

The council said specific advice for the festive season will be given closer to the time.