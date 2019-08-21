A MAN from Clacton is due to appear in court today after being charged with a string of serious offences.

Scott Warner, 31, of London Road, was arrested on Monday (August 19) and charged with robbery, fraud, burglary and theft of a vehicle.

The charge relates to offences in Clacton and Suffolk over a period of ten days between August 6 and August 16, including a report of a man being punched and robbed in Berkeley Road.

Essex Police initially arrested a 32-year-old and a 28-year-old from Clacton last Sunday (August 18) on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, robbery and assisting an offender.

The two suspects have been released on bail until September 13.

Scott Warner will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.