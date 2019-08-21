AMAZING hospital staff allowed a dying grandfather to meet his newborn granddaughter just hours before he passed away.

Dave Crease, 75, was admitted to Colchester General Hospital after suffering for a short time with lung cancer.

His adoring family suspected he had an infection.

But scans revealed the cancer had rapidly spread throughout his body.

Mr Crease’s daughter Carly said: “He was diagnosed on April 30 this year.

“We thought we had much more time with him than three and a half months.

“It is such an awful disease, for those suffering and for the family members who have to watch their loved ones deteriorate.”

The stress of the illness took its toll on Carly’s pregnant younger sister Donna, who was also admitted to Colchester Hospital for a routine check up.

Doctors were keeping her under close watch due to her pre-eclampsia - a disorder of pregnancy characterised by the onset of high blood pressure.

Carly said: “They realised the baby hadn’t been growing, which they suspected was due to the stress of our father’s illness and her heart rate was low.”

It was decided Donna would have to undergo a Caesarean section six weeks before her baby was due.

She was told she would be moved to Ipswich Hospital to prepare for the possibility of specialist care.

“My sister asked to see dad before they left, which she did,” said Carly.

“She was then told she possibly wouldn’t see dad again.

“He was on his last course of antibiotics and once they finished he would only be kept on pain relief to keep him comfortable.

“We knew this was the end.”

Happy - Dave Crease with his wife, Sue

She added: “My sister asked to stay at Colchester Hospital as she didn’t want to leave her dying dad and the hospital were fantastic.

“They said if the baby did need care she would be taken to Ipswich, but respected my sister’s wishes and kept her there.”

But hospital staff went the extra mile - and then some - in the hours that followed.

The day after she was admitted to hospital Donna gave birth to a healthy baby girl Bella, who weighed a tiny 3lbs.

The family asked if there was a chance of Bella meeting her grandfather.

Carly said: “The staff explained it would be difficult, but they would see what could be done.

“To our utter amazement the manager of the hospital personally came and took my dad down to the ward my sister was in.

“The baby was brought in so that he could meet his granddaughter.”

Mr Crease died exactly 24 hours after his granddaughter entered the world.

He left behind a grieving family whose pain was lessened by the compassion shown that day.

Carly said: “It was for my dad but it also meant so much to my sister too.

“We will never forget what they did for us. Our father will forever be missed as he was a beautiful soul.

“He was so generous, caring and he always put other first.

“It was lovely that in his last moments of this life he was given the same compassion he had always shown others.

“As a family we cannot thank the hospital enough for the care and compassion we received and the length all staff went to to make what seemed the impossible possible.”

Mr Crease, from Clacton, served in the Royal Green Jackets regiment for six years.

His family will never forget his terrific sense of humour.

Mr Crease’s son Dean said: “Some time after his passing, my mum asked me if I could remember a time when they argued and I answered honestly that I couldn’t think of one.

“In fact, my memories only consist of laughter, happiness and a loving family.

“Mum and dad gave us everything. They gave us love, wisdom and everything we ever needed to prepare us for life.

“They made us feel whole. I am the richest man in the world thanks to mum and dad.”