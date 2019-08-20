On some occasions, we earn revenue from content. This commercial content is compiled via expert opinion. Clicking in certain hyperlinks within this article will redirect you to a 3rd party.

Any player who has been active in the online casino world for a decent length of time will know that there is a surplus of Monopoly-themed slots to play. IGT and later Barcrest, Bally Tech and WMS Gaming have all had a crack at this franchise.

While those games have been quite similar (and not just on account of them all being slots), Evolution Gaming is offering up a brand-new way to play Monopoly games online at casinos. In what is arguably the most original release in their library, the live dealer casino software provider has dished out a Monopoly: Live game. Things are set to get hot in the online gambling Monopoly franchise, and quite possibly, the live dealer casino game genre as a whole. The implications are that Monopoly: Live might trigger a wave of new live titles at casinos.

A Wealth of Monopoly Slots

Players at online casinos will note that there are plenty of Monopoly-themed games to choose from at casinos. The Monopoly Grand Hotel slot released by WMS Gaming not that long ago pays testament to that. The game introduces classic Monopoly features to its reels, but even then, players might find a case for arguing that Grand Hotel didn’t deliver anything which was truly unique, or that hadn’t been seen before. Enter Evolution Gaming…

And Now for Something New

Evolution’s Monopoly: Live is in many ways, quite similar to Dream Catcher. However, the game is vastly different from other Monopoly gambling games and for that reasons it stands out. Unlike Dream Catcher, though, the live casino title has a genuinely vast wagering range for players to try their hand at, with bets stemming from 10p up to £5,000 a game.

A bonus game and Chance Card features can add extra spice to what would otherwise be a simple money wheel release, and these can multiply winnings by up to 100x. With impressive 3D graphics and a popular theme behind it, the future is bright for Monopoly Live.

The Future is Bright for Non-Slot Games

Many players were concerned that live dealer casino games wouldn’t evolve. After all, providers have long said that online slots couldn’t be transformed into live games, meaning that players would be stuck playing endless baccarat, blackjack, poker or roulette titles. However, the release of Monopoly: Live proves that live casino games can be taken in new directions, and that certainly bodes well for the future.

