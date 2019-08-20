AN investigation was launched into a devastating fire that completely destroyed the inside of a beach hut in Walton.

The Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to East Terrace just after 10pm on Monday night following reports of a fire along the seafront.

Firefighters attended the scene and discovered a destructive blaze coming from inside a small beach hut.

After battling the fireball for 30 minutes firefighters managed to safely extinguish the inferno.

The service launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and recorded a verdict of unknown.

A spokesman for the Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a beach hut on fire.

“The fire was extinguished by 10.40pm. The cause of the fire was recorded as unknown.”