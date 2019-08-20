DETECTIVES have renewed their appeal to find a man suspected of rape.

Halwest Muradi, 24, is charged with rape, attempted, rape and sexual assault after a woman in her twenties was attacked in St Botolph's Church Walk, Colchester, in November.

Following an appearance at Colchester Magistrates' Court last month, Muradi was bailed until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court next week.

He is now believed to have breached bail conditions which were imposed by the court - including to live and sleep at his home in Victoria Gardens, Colchester.

Police launched an appeal to try and track him down last week - and have now reiterated their plea for anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch immediately.

Muradi is of Iranian descent and is believed to have worked in both Colchester and Clacton.

He also has links to Kent, Swansea and Norfolk.

He is 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build. He has short, dark straight hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 and quote Operation Oslo or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.