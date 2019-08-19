A CYCLIST has been injured during a crash with a car outside a Tesco Express in Clacton.

Emergency services, including an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and the police, were called to the scene in St Osyth Road, close to its junction with Ford Road, at about 3pm.

The busy street was closed while a man in his 30s was treated in the middle of the road.

The crash victim has been taken to hospital after suffering an arm injury.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called shortly after 3pm with reports of a collision in St Osyth Road.

"A bicycle and a Mazda 6 were involved.

"The cyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with an arm injury.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

"One person was taken to hospital for further care," he added.

One nearby worker said: “I could see a man laying in the road being treated by paramedics and they completely closed the road to traffic.

“People often park directly outside Tesco Express on the double yellow lines causing a hazard.

“I don’t know if that is what has happened here, but it has been an accident waiting to happen.”