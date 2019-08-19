AN animal shelter has thanked the Gazette’s generous readers after they raised £1,700 to treat an abandoned dog suffering from tumours.

The National Animal Welfare Trust shelter, based in Little Clacton, had called for help to give the poor pooch - named Lulu by staff at the centre - a second chance.

Jo Thorne, from the shelter, said Lulu was found wandering the streets and suffering from mammary tumours, bad teeth and unhealthy irritated skin.

She said: “We have had the most fantastic response to Lulu’s campaign thanks to coverage in the Gazette.

“We have now exceeded our target of £1,700 - the generosity of people has been overwhelming.

“We’ve had people drop in and make donations, call and donate over the telephone and send in cheques – everything from £10 to a single donation of £500.

“Every penny counts, especially when you consider that our average monthly vet bill for the cats and dogs in our care is in excess of £4,000, and that is just for the regular treatment needed, such as health checks, neutering, microchipping and worm and flea treatments.

“Knowing that we now have funds ready and waiting to pay for treatment to remove Lulu’s mammary tumours and other lumps, removal of some bad teeth, her spay and medication for her skin condition, is a huge relief.

“Also speaking to those who have called to make donations and hearing their genuine concern and care for Lulu’s welfare is heart-warming and makes our job so worthwhile.”

Lulu is now in a foster home, with the potential for adoption if all goes well. Her operations will be scheduled in the coming weeks once she is settled.

The charity’s next big fundraising event is the Fun Day and Dog Show, at Plough Corner, Little Clacton, on Saturday, September 7. For more information, go to nawt.org.uk/centres/essex-clacton.