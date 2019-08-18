POLICE are appealing for information after a girl was approached in a park before being assaulted and robbed in Clacton.

Police were called at around 5.40pm on Friday with reports a 15-year-old was walking in Burrsville Park off Burrs Road when she was approached by two people – described as being a teenage boy and girl.

The victim reported the girl pulled her hair, hit her with a plank of wood and kicked numerous times while she was on the floor.

A police spokesman said: "We understand the boy was filming the incident before punching the victim.

"They left the scene with the girl’s phone, bank card and her bag, which contained an iPad.

"The victim was taken to hospital for cuts and bruises to her face.

"We are treating the incident as a targeted attack and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash cam or may have seen a recording of the attack."

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/131881/19. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.