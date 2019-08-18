A MAN has been charged with firearms offences after police raided a house in Elmstead Market.

Emergency services cleared a house after chemicals were found which police believe were related to drugs activity.

Residents described seeing a major police presence in Colchester Road, Elmstead Market, on Thursday afternoon.

About 20 police cars, both marked and unmarked, were seen parked outside the house near where the speed limit changes to 30mph from Wivenhoe.

The emergency services were still on scene on Friday.

A police spokesman said the chemicals were being cleared out of the house and there was no risk to the general public.

They said: “Detectives, assisted by firearms officers, executed a warrant at an address in Colchester Road, Elmstead, around 4pm on Thursday.

“During the search officers found chemicals, believed to be linked to drug activity.

“We are working with other emergency services to ensure the safe removal of the chemicals from the address.”

Frazer Jamieson, 48, of Colchester Road, Elmstead, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with the possession of a firearm less than 30cm long, and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Police said they had executed a warrant at the address.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended the incident but a spokesman said he was unable to comment further on the police-led investigation.

The East of England Ambulance Service was also at the scene but declined to comment.

One passerby said: “I just drove past and saw about two fire engines, about three rapid response vehicles and ambulances.

“There were loads of units cramming up the driveway, it looked really bad. I wondered what was going on.

“I didn’t see anything carried out by the emergency services but it looks really bad.”