POLICE are tackling racing in Clacton and have sent prosecution notices to 22 drivers.

They investigated reports from concerned members of the public about dangerous driving at Gorse Lane Industrial Estate in Stephenson Road from around 8.30pm on Sunday, June 23.

Officers attended various businesses and analysed CCTV before identifying people involved.

The notices were sent out as part of Operation Calla, a dedicated operation dealing with cruising, street racing and anti-social driving across Essex.

Sergeant Simon Willsher, of Essex Police’s Road Policing Unit said “We received dozens of calls from concerned residents about racing and we have taken action with 23 people sent prosecution notices through the post.

“We are also taking action against a person we believe was the race starter, which I believe to be a first for the region.

“We have been increasing our activities to deal with dangerous and anti-social driving, including key areas in Canvey, Basildon, Harlow and Colchester.

“While we welcome and have no issues with genuine car enthusiasts and motorists’ right to gather, we will not tolerate driving that puts the occupants, other road users and pedestrians in danger of serious injury or even death. “We have been proactively targeting hot spot areas, including Roscommon Way, Canvey, and I hope these outcomes send a clear message that we will bring you to court where you face a lengthy ban or you face losing your licensing.

This particular operation has been in place in March this year with some recent successes, including:

Two men were disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £400 for taking part in a race in Roscommon Way, Canvey, on Sunday, April 7;

Another man had points endorsed on his licence, was fined and was ordered to pay costs after admitting careless driving following calls about racing in Canvey in April this year;

Ten notices of prosecution have been sent to drivers found drifting and skidding on the A127 in East Horndon;

More than 400 warning letters have been sent letters have been sent to drivers found either racing, cruising or drifting in Essex.

Anyone with information about anti-social driving is asked to call Essex Police on 101 or report information online by visit www.essex.police.uk.

You can submit footage to Safer Essex Roads Partnership by visiting https://saferessexroads.org/extraeyes/extra-eyes-what-next/ or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.