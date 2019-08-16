EMERGENCY services are at a house in Elmstead Market after chemicals related to drugs were found.

Detectives, assisted by firearms officers, executed a warrant at an address in Colchester Road around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

During the search, officers found chemicals, believed to be linked to drug activity and we are working with other emergency services to ensure the safe removal of the chemicals.

A 49-year-old man from Elmstead has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Emergency services do not believe there is any safety risk to members of the public.