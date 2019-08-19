AN historic fort is opening to the public for the upcoming bank holiday.

The Redoubt Fort will be opening its gates to residents and visitors who will be able to cross the moat to enjoy a free open day.

The Harwich Society will provide tours of the rooms containing historic exhibits, with views over the harbour and historic Harwich.

Alongside the raffle, bottle stall, and tombola will be numerous old-fashioned games to try, such as roll the coin, splat the rat and wheel of fortune.

Harwich Society volunteers will also be serving refreshments.

Dan Beck, leader of the Harwich Society, said: “The organisation of the annual Redoubt Fort Open Day involves a lot of hard-work, but we have a great team of volunteers who love the opportunity to show this wonderful old Napoleonic fort off to the public.

“With wonderful views, amazing history and lots of stalls and attractions the Redoubt Fort Open Day is a great event to visit.”

The open day is on Monday, August 26, 11am until 4pm.