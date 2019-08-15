TWO men who died after their car hit a tree in St Osyth have been named locally as Ricky Batchelor and Daniel Rowland.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Point Clear Road at about 6.15am on Sunday.

It is thought the BMW the men, aged in their 30s, were travelling in may have hit the tree near the junction of Cow Lane at about 1.30am.

The men, from Benfleet and East London, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Tommy Mallet, who stars in ITV's The Only Way is Essex, paid tribute to Ricky and Daniel on his Instagram page. Tommy said: "Speechless! Two clean hearted friends taken way to soon. Life's crazy. Will never forget the time and effort you gave my mum and dad over the years."

One tribute left in the comments section by friend Beverley Groom described Daniel as “probably the nicest fella I have ever known”.

She added: “So respectful and caring, it was an honour to call you our friend Dan.

“I used to say to you if my boys turn out like you, I’d be very proud.”

Floral tributes have been left in St Osyth at the spot where the crash happened.

A spokesman for St Osyth Parish Council said: “The council was shocked and saddened to learn of the fatal collision.

“The thoughts of the parish council and residents are with the families and friends of the two young men who tragically lost their lives.

“The response of the emergency services, including the closure of the road, clearly reflected the seriousness of the incident.

“The parish council fully supports the appreciation of Essex Police for the understanding and patience shown by the many residents and holidaymakers who were affected by the closure of the road.”

Witnesses are asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 267 of August 11.